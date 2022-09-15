Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail

article

A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records.

Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.

Officials say she was under the influence of alcohol and behind the wheel of an SUV when it plowed into Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, on I-95 in Philadelphia around 12:40 a.m. on March 21.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.





Webb faces a long list of charges in the incident, including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

Investigators were also looking into Webb’s social media accounts after a post she made in January appears to show her bragging about her ability to drive while under the influence of alcohol.



Law enforcement sources also say Mack and Sisca had conducted a traffic stop involving Webb's SUV a short time before the crash, but that stop was cut short as they responded to priority calls to get Oliveras, who was walking on the highway.



Officials say Trooper Mack, 33, joined the force in 2014, while Sisca, 29, only recently graduated from the academy and had enlisted in February of 2021. Sisca was also a Fire Chief of Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.



Both troopers were organ donors, and donated organs to the Gift of Life Program, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.