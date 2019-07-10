Expand / Collapse search

Woman allegedly threw live snake at driver during carjacking, police say

By Austin Williams
A woman in South Carolina was arrested on Friday for stealing a car after throwing a live snake at the driver in order to get a hold of the car keys.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A woman in South Carolina was arrested on Friday for stealing a car after throwing a live snake at the driver in order to get a hold of the car keys.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios was arrested for carjacking and reckless driving after she crashed through a barricaded site filled with people that was being set up for an event in downtown Greenville, S.C. that weekend.

The victim told police that Moreno-Berrios “swatted at her with several wooden sticks before throwing a live, black snake at her in an effort to get her car keys.”

Moreno-Berrios eventually collided with a moving vehicle and was taken to an area medical facility for treatment after complaining about an injured shoulder where she remained under a doctor’s care over the weekend for psychiatric evaluation, according to Greenville police.

Moreno-Berrios was arraigned on Monday morning and remains in custody on a $25,000 bond. She received five traffic citations for hit and run, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving on a closed street, and reckless driving.

She also faces $17,225 in damages.

Greenville police say that because the snake was alive and non-venomous, they released the animal in nearby woods.