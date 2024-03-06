Woman arrested for hit-and-run that killed Philadelphia barber, beloved father-of-three

article

A family was left devastated last month when a hit-and-run claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, and now police say the driver is in custody.

Sharon Seawood, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with Accident Involving Death, Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter and related offenses.

Police say Seawood fled the scene after fatally hitting an innocent man, and leaving him for dead after stopping to look at him.

His name was Toby Maurice Bryant, and he was a local barber and father-of-three.

His grieving family told FOX 29 that he was leaving work when he was killed crossing Ogontz Avenue on February 27.

"He was a barber and his barber shop was a block down from there," a family member said, "I imagine he was coming from the store. He had food in his hands. He was on his way home after a long day’s work and then, boom."

They received the life-altering phone call about their son and brother in the middle of the night.

"It was about 12 o’clock at night. I got woken up out of my sleep. My dad called me, and he broke the news," they said. "I really didn’t believe it."

The family had called for the driver to come forward, questioning why anyone would leave him for dead.

"He had a lot of love in his heart for his family. We miss him."