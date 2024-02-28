Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Driver stopped to look at victim before driving off in deadly Philly hit-and-run: witnesses

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Deadly hit-and-run in East Mount Airy

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was killed by a driver who fled the scene in East Mount Airy Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a 46-year-old man dead late Tuesday night.

The victim was found lying in the road at 79th and Ogontz avenues just before 11 p.m.

Police say the man was crossing the street when he was struck, then dragged at least 40 feet.

MORE HEADLINES:

Witnesses say the driver got out, looked back at the victim, then took off, leaving him for dead.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white sedan. Broken pieces of the car were found at the scene.

The 46-year-old victim reportedly worked in the area.