Driver stopped to look at victim before driving off in deadly Philly hit-and-run: witnesses

Philadelphia police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a 46-year-old man dead late Tuesday night.

The victim was found lying in the road at 79th and Ogontz avenues just before 11 p.m.

Police say the man was crossing the street when he was struck, then dragged at least 40 feet.

Witnesses say the driver got out, looked back at the victim, then took off, leaving him for dead.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white sedan. Broken pieces of the car were found at the scene.

The 46-year-old victim reportedly worked in the area.