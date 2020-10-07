Woman arrested in connection to massive apartment fire in North Coventry Twp.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township.

The fire broke out at the Ashwood Apartments back on July 30 and displaced more than 100 people.

Authorities say Toni Kirk was arrested in New York.

As first responders arrived, fire was observed on the third floor of the building within Apartment 315. Investigators say Kirk was identified as being the tenant and was present at the time of the fire.

Witnesses place Kirk as the only person seen exiting the unit on the third floor just prior to the building alarms activating.

Toni Kirk ( North Coventry Township Police Department)

Advertisement

Kirk was interviewed by investigators and admitted that she was present, but alleges that another person started the fire.

The Chester County Fire Marshal has ruled the fire incendiary.

Kirk is facing multiple charges, including causing or risking catastrophe, aggravated assault, and endangering another person. She is being extradited back to Pennsylvania.

RELATED:

Donations pour in following massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!