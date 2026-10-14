Woman assaulted while walking on West Chester trail, police searching for suspect

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on a West Chester walking trail. The woman was able to push her attacker away and flee the area, according to police. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts should contact investigators.



Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was attacked while walking on a trail in West Chester on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the victim was walking on a trail near the 500 block of Dean Street at around 7 p.m. when she was assaulted by a Black man wearing a jacket with its hood pulled up.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on a West Chester walking trail.

The woman managed to push away her attacker and flee the area, according to police. He was last seen running northbound towards Everhart Park.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if the victim sustained any injuries during the assault.

What you can do:

Investigators shared photos of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him and report him to police.

The suspect is described by police as a Black man in his early 20s with a thin build, standing around 6' tall.

He was wearing a black dura on his head during the assault, and a light-colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department.