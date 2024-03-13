Woman attacked while jogging in Montgomery County: police

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect after a woman was attacked while jogging Tuesday night.

The attack happened just after 5 p.m. near the area of Longleat Drive and Westgate Drive in Montgomery Township.

Investigators say the woman was approached from behind by the attacker who grabbed her arm and struck her in the face.

The woman managed to fight off the attacker, who fled and was last seen running towards Upper State Road.

Police believe the suspect is a thin white man in his 20s. They say he had a black hooded sweatshirt pulled closely around his face during the attack.

Authorities searched the area with K9 units immediately after the assault, but they were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact local police.