Carbon Health Urgent Care employee charged, accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in Abington

A Carbon Health Urgent Care medical assistant is facing several sexual assault related charges after police say two women accused him of highly inappropriate behavior during separate visits at the location in Abington Township.

The Abington Police Department say Ramon Garcia was charged with aggravated indecent assault (2nd degree felony), indecent assault, and (2) counts of invasion of privacy.

According to police, on March 1, a woman reported to the Abington department that she went to the Carbon Health Urgent Care, located at 1585 The Fairway, in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township, for a pre-employment drug screening. Upon arrival, she said Garcia told her that she had to urinate in a cup and that she was randomly selected to "be observed".

The report says Garcia watched the victim pull up her dress and urinate into the cup. After the sample was taken, Garcia gave her his phone number and asked if she would go on a date with him.

While the March 1st incident was being actively investigated, a second report came in.

On March 10, a second woman came into the Abington Police Department to report that she was inappropriately touched during an examination at the same Carbon Health Urgent Care in Abington.

The victim reported that she went to Urgent Care for treatment on March 9. Upon arrival, she was met by Ramon at the front desk, who identified himself to her as a nurse, and led her to an examination room.

Garcia then instructed her to undress, he put on latex gloves and conducted a pelvic exam penetrating her private area.

At another point in his encounter with the victim, police say he helped her take off her pants a second time, and started touching her again.

Garcia also reportedly moved his head towards her pelvic area, and the victim said "No", and got dressed.

The victim also said Garcia made verbal advances as well, asking if she was in a relationship, and if she had any fantasies. Similar to the first victim, Garcia also gave the second woman his phone number before she left the office.

On March 11, 2024, Abington detectives arrested Ramon Monday while he was working his shift at Carbon Health. Investigation revealed that Garcia was employed at Carbon Health as a medical assistant and it was confirmed he is not a licensed nurse.

Garcia is being held at the Abington Police Department pending his arraignment.

The Abington Police Department is actively investigating the possibility that there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Garcia has worked at the Abington Township location since July 2023, and it is believed that he may have previously worked at other Carbon Health Urgent Care facilities, possibly in Montgomery Township and Dresher, PA.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation or believes that they may have also been a victim of Ramon Garcia, they are asked to call Detective Jeff Anderson, of the Abington Police Special Victim’s Unit, at (267)536-1102.