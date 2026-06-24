Woman charged with murder, arson in deadly North Philadelphia house fire
PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old woman is accused of intentionally setting a deadly North Philadelphia house fire, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.
What we know:
Natasha Teague, 38, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, arson, and a dozen counts of causing and risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.
The backstory:
Firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Percy Street around 1 p.m. Monday for reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.
Investigators say after the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found 69-year-old Barry Turner unresponsive inside the property.
He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.