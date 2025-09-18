Woman chased down Philadelphia street, shot at 10 times in brazen attack

The Brief Police shared surveillance video of a woman being chased down a Philadelphia street and shot at 10 times. The brazen attack happened as the woman was walking along the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard on Monday. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators shared disturbing surveillance footage of a woman being chased down a Philadelphia street by a gunman who fired at her at least 10 times.

What we know:

Video shows the unknown shooter being dropped off by a Nissan Juke near the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Monday.

A woman walking along the block suddenly begins to run when she notices the armed suspect chasing after her, video shows.

Police say the shooter followed the woman down the 4800 block of North Lawrence Street and began firing in her direction.

As the chase continued down Lawrence Street, the shooter again opened fire from across the street as the woman ran screaming.

The shooter stopped chasing the woman and was picked up by the Nissan Juke.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported in the shooting.

It's also unknown why the shooter targeted the woman.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the shooter is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.