Woman, child shot following dispute at pee wee football game in Fort Worth

Police in Fort Worth are searching for the gunman who opened fire following a dispute at a pee wee football game Saturday, sending two people to the hospital.

Officers were called out to the 5900 block of Shelton St., near Eastern Hills Elementary School, at about 3 p.m.

According to police, the incident started as a dispute between parents at a pee wee football game.

Investigators believe that the son of one of the parents involved came to the location, and was armed with a handgun.

He then started firing shots, hitting a woman in the leg, and grazing a girl in the back.

A coach for one of the teams had blood on his shorts after the shooting. He said he helped the woman who was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, and police say they had non-life threatening injuries.

A woman who was working at the concession stand at the field described the scene as bullets started to fly.

“It’s just unbelievable, because it’s like, you hear people say that all the time, but you don’t see nothing happen, and this time, it actually happened,” the concession worker said. “I ran outside, and was on the side of that truck, and just said, ‘Come in. Get in.’ Then one lady said she tried to get out of her chair, she said, ‘I’ve been hit,' and fell to the ground.”

Some people then tried to take that woman to the hospital, but she warned them to stay there and wait for the ambulance because “bullets travel.”

The shooter is still on the loose, and police have not released the name of the suspect.