Woman claims she saved herself, elderly mother from house fire when cops refused to go inside

A Philadelphia woman who said she was pistol-whipped during a domestic dispute turned house fire claims she had to rescue herself and her elderly mother when officers refused to go inside.

Police were called to the 2500 block of South 71st Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported she was being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend who threatened to burn down the house.

When police arrived they found the house engulfed in flames and a noticeable smell of gasoline. Officers said they rescued a 56-year-old woman from the home and returned inside to remove her 90-year-old mother.

When officers went inside, they were allegedly met by a man who pointed a handgun at them but did not fire. Officers and the elderly woman were able to escape the house unharmed, according to police.

The victim's boyfriend's body was later found on the second floor of the charred home, according to police. The cause of death is still under investigation.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 29's Lauren Dugan, Tammy Morris refuted the Philadelphia Police Department's account of what happened on Saturday morning. Morris claims she saved herself from the home and went back inside to get her mother when officers refused.

"I'm so upset with Philadelphia police, and then to get on camera and lie and say that you helped, say that you rescued two women, you didn't rescue nobody," Morris said.

She claims that police encouraged her to jump out a window when she saw her boyfriend pour gasoline around the home and turn up the gas on the stove. Once Morris fled the house, she allegedly informed cops that her mother was inside but they would not go inside. She said that she returned to the home to save her mother.

"I appreciate [police] every time they come out and I still respect the cops, because it ain't all them, but whoever was in charge definitely didn't handle it right," Morris said.

Amid the conflicting accounts, Morris is now left with nothing after the fire destroyed her home. She is living with her sister and hoping insurance can help recover what she lost.

