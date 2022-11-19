Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing.
Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside a home, suffering with stab wounds to her face, chest and her arm.
She was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim fought with another woman known to her and the fight led to the stabbing. A full investigation is ongoing, though no weapon has been found and no arrest has been made.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.