Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:05AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot 8 times in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man with 8 fatal gunshots Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning.

Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

Eight spent shell casing were found scattered on the street.

Police say they are looking at surveillance videos for evidence as they interview neighbors.