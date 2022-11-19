Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning.
Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg
- String of violent robberies in Fishtown, Kensington under investigation
- Norristown man charged with murder of his unborn child, after he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend
Eight spent shell casing were found scattered on the street.
Police say they are looking at surveillance videos for evidence as they interview neighbors.