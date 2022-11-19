Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia

A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning.

Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

Eight spent shell casing were found scattered on the street.

Police say they are looking at surveillance videos for evidence as they interview neighbors.