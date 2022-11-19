Police looking for 2 male suspects after armed carjacking at gas station in Tacony

article

An armed carjacking has sparked an investigation, and search for suspects in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

Police say a vehicle was carjacked from an Exxon Gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle is described as a 2013 black Honda Civic or Honda Accord with PA tag LNC-9023.

Initial reports stated that a woman and 4-year-old child were inside the stolen vehicle, however, police say it is now unclear if they were ever in the vehicle at the time.

The child was found where the license plate was registered, and the woman has yet to be located, according to police.

Two male suspects are being sought in connection to the carjacking.