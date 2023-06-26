Woman critically injured in North Philly double shooting while male companion may have been target: police

article

Gunfire pierced the calm of a Sunday night as a man and a woman were shot outside a North Philadelphia home, with the woman suffering critical injuries and the man may have been the target.

The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Dover Street Sunday night, just after 8:30, according to officials.

Responding officers found the 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated that it appeared the man and woman were taking items from the car into a nearby home when the shooting occurred. The woman was found in the vehicle when police arrived.

Pace went on to say it was not clear if the man, 39, was in the vehicle when the shooting started, but he did take off after the gunshots were fired. He was shot in the arm and was taken to Roxborough Hospital in a private vehicle. He is listed as stable.

The man appeared to be the target of the shooting, the preliminary investigation suggests, Pace said. Police found 20 shell casings at the scene. Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were in a nearby alleyway, lying in wait.

An active investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the suspect or suspects.