Hundreds of teens gather at closed park as shooting breaks out in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Another large gathering of Philly teenagers ended with a night of violence as law enforcement continues to try and crack down on unruly crowds across the city.
Police say approximately 200-300 teenagers and people in their early 20s were gathered at Belmont Plateau when shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. - hours after the park closed.
Two victims, a 19-year-old woman shot in the chest and 20-year-old man shot in the leg, were transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Both are said to be in stable condition.
The woman told police the double shooting erupted when a dark-colored car pulled up, told them to leave, then opened fire.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway.