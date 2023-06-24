Violent weekend sees 4 shooting deaths, with 6 injured across Philadelphia, officials say

article

Philadelphia has seen an especially violent start to the weekend, as four people have lost their lives to shootings in a 24-hour span.

Early Saturday morning, around 2 a.m., 22nd District officers responded to the 1400 block of North Broad Street on the report of two men shot. Officers found a 20-year-old with gunshot wounds across his body. He died at Temple University Hospital. A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. He was taken to Temple and treated.

Just a half hour later and just a brief three miles away on Boathouse Row, police found a 30-year-old man near a car riddled with bullets. The man had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Saturday evening, a 71-year-old grandfather was walking with his 5-year-old grandson near a gas station at 61st and Passyunk, in Southwest Philadelphia, when they were both struck by gunfire. The child is stable while the grandfather is in critical condition.

Friday night saw two different men shot and killed, one in Kensington, in front of his home a little after 6 p.m. and the second, a 34-year-old man, was shot multiple times in Southwest Philly.

Additionally, two other men were shot on Friday, one in West Philadelphia who was taken to Lankenau and treated for his injuries, while a second was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in a private vehicle after he was shot in the chest in an unknown location. That man was critically injured.

The weekend shootings follow an especially violent Thursday where two different triple shootings killed four people, including a 12-year-old.

The city has seen a grim milestone, surpassing 200 shooting homicides before July for the third year in a row.

All of the shootings are under investigation.

