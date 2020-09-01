Woman crochets ‘beer-friendly’ face mask for easy access to alcoholic drinks

The COVID-19 pandemic has made face masks a daily necessity. And while medical masks have certainly been a safe and popular option, some have decided to make their own masks by hand — for some creative benefits.

A woman from the Dominican Republic created a new face mask that, although not particularly effective against the spread of the coronavirus, allows the wearer easy access to their beer.

A viral video posted on Twitter by Rosaris de Jesus shows their mother, Elizabeth, wearing her newest creation — a yellow crocheted face mask with a round flap at the front. The flap lifts up to allow Elizabeth easy access to her beer bottle.

De Jesus said that their mother had been making face masks and drink cozies, but “outdid herself” in this particularly creative one.

“For everyone worried about the safety, she did this for fun. She’s at home in the video,” tweeted De Jesus in response to claims that the mask was ineffective against the COVID-19 pandemic. “I promise no humans were hurt in the making of this video.”

The beer-friendly mask is among several creative face coverings that arose amid the spread of COVID-19. In August, a Japanese company created a “smart mask” that is designed to facilitate international communication in a socially-distanced society.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are hard to maintain, in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.