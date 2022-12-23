Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
5
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Warren County, Warren County

Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning.

A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.

Read Next: MSP tells high-profile vehicles to stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

The woman was taken to Sparrow Hospital, where she died. Temperatures in Bath Township have been dangerously cold Friday, with wind chills dipping well below zero degrees.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Blustery, cold weather continues into Saturday

It is frigid outside, and the winds are only making it worse. This weather will continue into the weekend. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.