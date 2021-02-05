Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice in Collingswood

article

Police officers in Camden were called to rescue a woman and her dog after they fell through an icy river on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Collingswood Police Department responded to the area of Cooper River Yacht Club around 4:30 p.m. and found a woman lying face down on the ice about 20 yards from the bank.

Police say the woman fell through the ice while trying to rescue the dog. Officers threw the woman a rope and pulled her to where the ice was thicker. Police say she was unable to walk due to the extreme cold and was carried by three officers to safety. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the dog, named Emmie, did not appear injured. She was driven home and turned over to her family.

