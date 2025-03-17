Elderly woman found dead in partial home collapse in West Mount Airy: officials

article

The Brief A woman was found dead in a partially collapsed home in West Mount Airy. Firefighters were called to the home by a neighbor who noticed a back part of the house was caved in. Officials say the woman lived alone.



Firefighters say an elderly woman was found dead in a partially collapsed home Monday afternoon in West Mount Airy.

Fire crews responded to the home after a neighbor noticed a back part of the house had caved in.

What we know:

First responders were called to a home on the 7100 block of Mount Airy Place around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a house collapse.

Chief Charles Walker told FOX 29 News a neighbor called for a wellness check after they noticed a back part of the house was caved in.

Investigators say a portion of the first floor caved into the basement, and firefighters needed to work through piles of debris to get into the home.

Chief Walker said the woman's body was later found by firefighters. It's unknown if she was on the first floor or in the basement during the collapse.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the woman who was found dead.

It's unknown what caused the house to cave in.