Woman found shot and killed inside car in Hunting Park

Police are investigating after they say a woman was found shot and killed inside her car in Hunting Park overnight.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of North 13th Street, where a 54-year-old woman was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Volkswagen. Police say the woman lived on the same block.

The victim, later identified as Janis Walke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least nine shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.