Woman hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at 25th and Thompson Streets.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was shot once in the right shoulder and was rushed to a local hospital. She was placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered.

