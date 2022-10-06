Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a woman in critical condition on Thursday morning, according to police.

Authorities say police responded to the 700 block of South 60th Street just before 1:40 a.m.

According to officials, a woman was found lying on the steps of a friend's home, bleeding heavily from her head.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the woman is undergoing surgery and is in extremley critical condition.

Investigators believe the woman was shot by someone across the street as she was walking up the stairs, but are unsure if she was targeted, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.