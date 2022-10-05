Police: Teen charged with murder in deadly shooting of teens walking down Philadelphia street

article

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged for the death of another teen, who police say was killed innocently walking down a Philadelphia street last month.

Tahjeir Thompson, 16, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and related offenses. He is being charged as an adult.

Two teens, ages 14 and 16, were walking on 54th and Willows streets on September 29 when they were reportedly ambushed by a gunman who got out of a vehicle.

The 16-year-old victim, identified as Sincere Thomas, was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries the following dead.

A second victim, a 14-year-old, was said to be in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to body.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday by Philadelphia Police in connection to the teen's death.