Video: Deadly moment 3 suspects fire 36 shots at teen sitting on steps in North Philadelphia, police say

Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month.

The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.

Surveillance footage captured the moment about 36 shots were reportedly fired as the teen sat in broad daylight, killing him.

Police say the suspects then fled in a dark-colored Nissan Altima with tinted windows, possible driver-side damage and a missing rear hubcap on the driver's side. A fourth person was reportedly driving the car.

The same vehicle is being sought in connection to a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl with a graze wound four days earlier.

Another 46 shots were fired in this shooting that struck a 23-year-old in the leg. Police say five suspects are being sought.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of these suspects.