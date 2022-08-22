Woman in critical condition after being struck by fallen tree branch in backyard, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is fighting for her life after police say she was struck by a fallen tree branch while in her backyard on Monday.
The 49-year-old woman was taken from her home on the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive to Albert Einstein Medical Center just after 11 a.m.
Police did not disclose what injuries the woman sustained from being hit with the branch.
It's unknown what caused the branch to fall.