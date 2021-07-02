Woman, 55, shot during robbery in Kensington, police say

article

Police are investigating after a 55-year-old woman was shot during a robbery in Kensington.

It happened on the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the woman was walking with a cane when a man wearing a blue hoodie approached her and attempted to take her purse. When the woman refused to give up her purse, the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the temple.

She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say it appears the suspect picked up bullet casing before fleeing with the purse.

The incident was captured on video. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

