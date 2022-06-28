Woman killed after being hit by police cruiser in South Philadelphia, authorities say

article

A woman has died after being hit by a police cruiser in South Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to officials, the 69-year-old woman, identified as Suzanne Shepherd, of Society Hill, was struck by the cruiser near 9th and South Streets around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The cruiser was heading east on South Street and turned left onto the 500 block of South 9th Street when Shepherd was hit.

Police say the woman sustained multiple injuries throughout her body.

She was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was listed as critical. Authorities said she died early Tuesday evening, about 5:30.

The Accident Investigation Division is investigating the incident.