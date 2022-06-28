Arson suspect arrested in fire connected to death of Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson

article

Law enforcement officials and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are set to announce the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fire in Fairhill that led to a building collapse that killed Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson.

Information about the suspect will be announced Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the ATF headquarters in Philadelphia.

The news comes one day after mourners gathered at a funeral mass for Williamson, 51, who was killed on the morning of June 18 when part of a building he was inspecting collapsed after a fire.

Authorities say a commercial building on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue was reported to be on fire around 2 a.m. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in just 15 minutes, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Williamson and several others entered the building to inspect it when a large portion collapsed, causing the people to become trapped, officials say.

As firefighters became trapped under the debris and rubble, fellow firefighters stood on top of the collapsed building digging by hand to quickly save their trapped crewmen, but Williamson did not survive.

Eyewitnesses at the scene describe it as calm one moment and pure mayhem the next.

"The Fire Marshall had just walked in there. It happened so fast, it was like so sudden that literally two more seconds I could have been inside that building and I could have been the one trapped," Hampton recalled.

Williamson, a 27-year-veteran with the Philadelphia Fire Department, was remembered for his dedication to serving the City of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called Williamson a hero for his decades of service protecting the residents of Philadelphia.

"For more than 27 years, he dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of Philadelphia, and sacrificed his life protecting others," Kenney said. "... he exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day; put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.