Wind Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Western Chester County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Delaware County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Cape May County, Mercer County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Warren County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County

Woman killed by falling tree while walking on Pennsylvania trail

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 6, 2025 1:31pm EST
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday's storms.
    • She was walking on a trail in Lower Saucon Township.
    • She has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Springfield Township.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tragedy struck a trail in Northampton County as Wednesday's dangerous storms claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman.

What we know:

A woman was walking on the Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township when she was struck by a falling tree.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The coroner's officer identified the woman as 61-year-old Robbin Mary Danko from Springfield Township.

Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries.

Dig deeper:

The woman's tragic death came as storms wreaked havoc across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts took down trees and power lines across the tri-state area.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

