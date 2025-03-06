Woman killed by falling tree while walking on Pennsylvania trail

The Brief A woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday's storms. She was walking on a trail in Lower Saucon Township. She has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Springfield Township.



Tragedy struck a trail in Northampton County as Wednesday's dangerous storms claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman.

What we know:

A woman was walking on the Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township when she was struck by a falling tree.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The coroner's officer identified the woman as 61-year-old Robbin Mary Danko from Springfield Township.

Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries.

Dig deeper:

The woman's tragic death came as storms wreaked havoc across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts took down trees and power lines across the tri-state area.