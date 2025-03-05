Trees, power lines down after potent storm system rages across Delaware County

The Brief An early evening potent storm system blew through the region, dumping copious amounts of rain. At the height of the storm, winds were gusting up to 50 mph, bringing down trees and power lines.



Delaware County was not spared from the early evening storm system that saw a variety of issues, including heavy rain and damaging wind gusts that took down trees and power lines.

What we know:

Daniel McCarthey arrived to his Newtown Square home from work to a large tree down in the front yard and no power.

His wife, who was at home at the time, texted him pictures just before 2 p.m.

McCarthy said his wife heard a loud rumble of thunder and then a loud bang and went outside to find the tree down.

What they're saying:

"I was like, ‘What does she need, Oh my god, what's that?’" McCarthy described what happened. "Lightning struck the tree and, fortunately, it fell away from the house, not towards the house."

He added, "PECO was quick to respond. Police were quick to respond. Everyone got out real quick."

Dig deeper:

The couple just renovated the home and only moved in in January. They are actually relieved they are only dealing with no power.

McCarthy said, "If I get it back by this time tomorrow, I'll be a happy camper. What can you do, really?"

Big picture view:

Neighbor Stephen Fay is taking the outage in stride, but admits he was a little worried about all the wires on the ground, "So we have a wire that's on our driveway. We're not seeing any sparks or anything, just to double check there's no worries about the power being on but talked to the guys. Power was off so everything is safe."

In all 11 homes are in the dark, with PECO crews on site working to restore service.