Woman ‘likely’ attacked and killed by dogs in Costco parking lot, police say

A woman may have been attacked and killed by one or more dogs after her body was found in the parking lot of a Bakersfield Costco, police said.

Around 6:12 a.m. Friday, Bakersfield police responded to the Costco in the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway on reports of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found a woman’s body in the lot. Authorities said it appeared she suffered trauma. Upon further investigation, police determined that she was “likely attacked by one or more dogs.”

Authorities said animal control officers apprehended the dogs involved in the attack, but did not say how many.

The exact cause of the woman’s death will be determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.