Woman opening up Mother's Day present almost got struck by lightning

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A woman in Arizona said her mother was opening up a Mother's Day present when she almost got struck by lightning.

FOX 10 received the video from a Facebook user by the name Ali Marie. Marie said the video was taken in the Gold Canyon area on Mother's Day. In the video, Marie's mother was seen opening her gift in an area right outside of her home when lightning struck someone off camera, followed by a loud thunderclap. According to Marie, the lightning struck a power line behind the family's yard.

Gold Canyon is an area located east of Apache Junction. According to tweets made by the National Weather Service's Phoenix Office on its verified Twitter account on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms that developed along the Mogollon Rim moved into parts of the Valley Sunday afternoon, including the Apache Junction area.