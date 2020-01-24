Woman pleads for return of mobility scooter

A Croydon woman is pleading for the return of the base of her mobility scooter.

Walking is a struggle for Cheryl McDonald with her oxygen tank in hand.

“I went to get ready to go to the doctors and my chair was gone," she told FOX 29.

She usually rides an electronic mobility scooter but says last Friday the base of the scooter, the engine, and the wheels disappeared outside their Croydon home.

“I told my Ma lets go it's 9:30. Less than two minutes later, somebody grabbed it,” said daughter Crystal Kincade. “And I was highly ticked!”

Kincade says she put it near the street, ready for her mom to ride. Now, all that’s left is the black seat and power cord, clearly not useable without the rest.

Inside Bristol Township Police Department, Lt. Ralph Johnson says there are no major reports of other thefts in the area. Police believe someone may have taken it by mistake.

"It sounded like it was out close to the trash cans,” said Lt. Johnson. “We believe it may have been mistaken as trash and picked up by a local scraper.”

The family estimates a new scooter could cost $5,000. Pictured on Med Mart website, an electronic mobility scooter is priced around $1,500. The family says the insurance company would have to re-assess their mom’s mobility to get a new one.

“That’s the only way she can get around. I mean without that, she can’t go nowhere," Kincade said.

McDonald has a message for whoever scraped her scooter.

“What goes around comes around. They are going to get their day," she said.

Police and the owner is trying to get the word out and hope whoever took her electronic mobility scooter will bring it back.

