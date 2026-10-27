Woman robbed after pulling over to help disabled vehicle in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A driver was robbed after pulling over to help a vehicle she believed was disabled. The suspects asked the woman for a jump start and suddenly pulled out a gun. Police are hoping to identify the suspects seen on surveillance video.



Police say a driver believed she was helping a disabled car when two suspects robbed her at gunpoint in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The victim told police she was flagged down by two men who were pulled over in a newer model Jeep Compass near Courtland and 11th streets last Thursday afternoon.

The men asked the victim to jump start their car when suddenly one man pulled out a gun and robbed the woman of her purse. The suspects fled south on 11th Street, according to police.

What you can do:

Police are hoping for the public's help in identifying the suspects, both described as Black men around 5'9". The armed suspect was wearing a black jacket, Adidas pants, and a face mask at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect reportedly has short dreadlocks, and was dressed in dark clothing.