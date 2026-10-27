Woman robbed after pulling over to help disabled vehicle in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a driver believed she was helping a disabled car when two suspects robbed her at gunpoint in Philadelphia.
What we know:
The victim told police she was flagged down by two men who were pulled over in a newer model Jeep Compass near Courtland and 11th streets last Thursday afternoon.
The men asked the victim to jump start their car when suddenly one man pulled out a gun and robbed the woman of her purse. The suspects fled south on 11th Street, according to police.
What you can do:
Police are hoping for the public's help in identifying the suspects, both described as Black men around 5'9". The armed suspect was wearing a black jacket, Adidas pants, and a face mask at the time of the robbery.
The second suspect reportedly has short dreadlocks, and was dressed in dark clothing.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.