Woman shot in abdomen critically injured, Philly police say

article

Gunfire erupts on a Wissinoming street, leaving a woman in critical condition.

The shooting broke out on the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue early Saturday morning, just before 2 a.m., officials said.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Medics rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but, so far, haven’t made any arrests or recovered a weapon.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.