Police: Woman shot in the back while riding in food delivery vehicle in South Philadelphia

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot while riding in a food delivery vehicle Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the 5900 block of Trinity Street at 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The found the crime scene, but did not immediately locate the victim.

Minutes later police say the victim. a 31-year-old woman, was found less than a mile away in the passenger seat of a food delivery vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Responding officers rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the male driver was completing a food delivery when three shots were fired. The woman was struck in the back when two bullets hit the vehicle - one through the rear windshield and another through the rear of the vehicle.

A parked vehicle was also struck, but police say no one was inside.

An investigation is underway after two cell phones were found at the scene.