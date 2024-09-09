Woman stabbed on SEPTA train, man injured trying to break up fight: police

SEPTA police are investigating a fight that turned into a stabbing on the Broad Street Line Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. on a northbound train near Girard Station.

According to preliminary information, police say two women were involved in a confrontation that quickly turned into a fight.

During the fight, they say one of the women stabbed the other in the back.

A man who tried to break up the fight suffered a slash wound on his arm.

The conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

According to initial reports, the woman with the knife, ran from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.