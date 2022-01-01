Woman struck by car while crossing street in Ogontz, police

article

A pedestrian was badly hurt while crossing the street in heavy rain Saturday night in Ogontz, police said.

The collision happened just at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Champlost Avenue, according to investigators.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was using the crosswalk when the traffic signal turned green and a 2007 Toyota struck her.

The unnamed woman was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

Police said it was dark and raining heavily when the driver struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene after the crash.

