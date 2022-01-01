Violence drags into new year as 3 killed, 7 injured in shootings across Philadelphia

article

Three people are dead, while seven others are recovering after a violent New Year’s night across Philadelphia.

According to officials, police were called to the 100 block of East Luray Street New Year’s morning, around 1:30, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A man was shot and killed while two women were injured after a shooting on East Luray Street.

Two other women, both 23, were also shot. They were taken to Temple and listed in stable condition.

Just before 2 a.m., Philadelphia and Temple police responded to multiple calls regarding gunshots on Cecil B. Moore, between Willington and 17th Streets.

Officers found two unidentified people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to Temple were they both died.

Three other unidentified people were also shot at this location. They were all taken to temple by private vehicles and placed in stable condition.

Sometime around 2:15 in the morning, a 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both shot somewhere near North 8th Street and West Cambria. They went to Temple and were placed in stable condition.

Investigations into the shootings are underway. Surveillance cameras were found at both the Cecil B. Moore shooting scene, as well as East Luray and detectives are combing through those to gain more information on shooters.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

