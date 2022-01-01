Wanted woman fatally shot mother's fiancé in lobby of Lower Merion apartment building, prosecutors allege

article

Authorities are searching for a Philadelphia woman who investigators believe shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Lower Merion apartment building on New Year’s Eve.

Officers from the Lower Merion Police Department were called to the parking lot of the Delwyn Apartments just after 8:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a domestic dispute, according to investigators.

Police said Adrionne Reaves and his fiancé Jodie Furman told the officers that they had a verbal dispute and agreed to separate for the night.

Reaves arranged to have his daughter pick him up at a nearby Lord and Taylor, but they first returned to the apartment parking lot to find a set of misplaced keys, investigators said.

There, authorities believe Reaves encountered his fiancé and her mother, Florence Furman, who came to the apartment complex after her daughter alleged that Reaves "laid hands" on her.

Surveillance footage shows Reaves and the three women in the lobby when Reaves suddenly collapses, police said. Soon after, police allege that 24-year-old Samiyah Williams is seen leaving the lobby.

According to investigators, Williams is Jodi Furman’s daughter and lives with the grandmother Florence Furman.

Williams, who police said legally owns a semi-automatic 9mm handgun and is authorized to carry in Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Investigators said Williams is 5-feet tall, 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts or the deadly shooting should contact the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office or local authorities.

