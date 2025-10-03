Expand / Collapse search

Woman struck, killed by ambulance in Kensginton

Published  October 3, 2025 6:25am EDT
The Brief

    • A woman was fatally struck by an ambulance in Kensington early Friday morning.
    • It happened near Allegheny Avenue and F Street.
    • Officials say the medics were not responding to a call at the time of the incident.

PHILADELPHIA - A woman has died after she was struck by an ambulance in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Friday morning. 

What we know:

It happened on Allegheny Avenue and F Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. 

Officials tell FOX 29 the medics were not responding to a call at the time of the incident. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the victim or shared any other details on the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

