Woman struck while crossing street mid-block, authorities say

A woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a car early Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 4: 30 a.m. when the victim attempted to cross the street mid-block.

A 1997 Toyota was traveling eastbound on Stenton Avenue approaching Broad Street when two pedestrians walked into the street.

The Toyota hit one of the pedestrians and remained on the scene while first responders arrived.

The 34-year-old female victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition. No injuries reported by the other pedestrian.

The scene was held, and the road conditions were wet from rain at the time of the accident. The investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.

