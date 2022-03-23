Woman survives after being shot in face, back in East Mount Airy, police say

article

A woman is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot twice in East Mount Airy early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities say officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's 14th District responded to numerous calls for gunshots in the area of Stenton Avenue and Johnson Street around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, officers found blood and two spent shell casings from a semi-automatic gun, but no victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small says.

Investigators say they later learned the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was transported to Einstein Hospital by car.

Small says she was shot in the lower back and face, but is in stable condition.

Police say the victim told investigators she had just left a party in the area when she was shot by an unknown person.

According to police, a freshly broken bottle of alcohol was found near the spent shell casings, leading investigators to think an altercation may have happened before the shooting.

