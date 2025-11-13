Woman visiting family in Philadelphia injured by broken glass in drive-by shooting

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was injured by broken glass in a drive-by shooting. Police say nine shots were fired at the woman's car. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say a woman was on the way to visit her family when she injured in a drive-by shooting.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 51st and Greenway streets around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 20-year-old woman suffering from injuries to the face in the driver's seat of a car on the 1300 block of Paxton Street.

She was rushed to the hospital, where police say doctors determined her injuries were from broken glass.

Investigators believe the woman was sitting in her car when someone fired nine times and drove off.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

They are hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras will help them identify the suspected shooter.