Woman's body found in abandoned property in North Philadelphia: police

Published  July 16, 2025 9:49am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • A woman's body was found "slumped off a bed with visible blood around her nose" at an abandoned property in Philly.
    • Police say an "unknown witness" was at the property when medics arrived, but had left before police got there.
    • The Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found inside an abandoned property in Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

Investigators say that an "unknown witness" was present when medics arrived at the property, but left before police responded.

What we know:

Officers were called to a property on the 2200 block of Orianna Street after medics found a woman's body "slumped off a bed with visible blood around her nose."

Investigators say an "unknown witness" was at the property when medics arrived, but had left before police responded.

Authorities believe the property where the woman's body was found is abandoned and was illegally occupied. 

What we don't know:

The cause of death will be determined by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office.

