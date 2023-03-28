Woman's body wrapped in plastic, rolled in carpet, dumped in Oakland: mother

A 33-year-old woman's body was wrapped in plastic, rolled up in a carpet and dumped in Oakland, the victim's mother told KTVU.

Christy Miles said her daughter, Megan Ashley Lynch, was found dead in the 2100 block of Brush Street on March 23.

The Alameda County Coroner would not identify the woman, citing a press hold on her death.

Oakland police would only confirm that the death on Brush Street just after 10:15 a.m. was suspicious. Police would not give out any more details.

"I feel like I'm losing my mind," Miles said.

Miles' son, Devin West, 27, was killed at Santa Rita Jail last year by his cellmate.

She has two remaining children left.

"All I know is that my daughter met up with something very vicious and horrific," Miles said. "I'm still in disbelief, honestly."

Miles and Megan's mother-in-law, Shannon Patton, said they suspect foul play. They said Megan was a mother of three young children and worked as a caregiver, but that she had friends who were a bad influence.

"She wanted to do better in her life and get things right and show was struggling with some things. She loved her children. This I know for sure," Patton said.

The women said they are waiting for the autopsy results to find out the cause of death. Miles said she last saw her daughter five days before she was found.

Patton said Megan had asked for some of her home cooking. But she never got the chance to deliver it.

"What we do want is justice," Patton said.

There are many surveillance cameras on the block where the body was found.

The family hopes there is video that could help police.

Miles is now fundraising for funeral expenses and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3326.

