Woman's Halloween display of giant Cookie Monster amazes community

The real question is: Will she be giving out cookies on Oct. 31?

One Pennsylvania woman has dazzled her local community by transforming the front door of her home into a larger-than-life Cookie Monster. The display seemingly forcing brave trick-or-treaters to walk into the beloved character’s mouth to accept candy on Halloween.

“It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it,” Lisa Boll said of the surprise applause she claims her festive presentation has received ahead of the holiday, WHTM reports.

“It’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It’s not scary,” the York Township resident explained.

Using vines, blue spray paint, and Styrofoam, Boll crafted an enormous Cookie Monster at the entry of her home and complete it with a faux chocolate chip cookie in the beloved “Sesame Steret” star’s mouth.

The creative woman’s hard work has already paid off, however, as Boll said that parents have been frequently pulling over when driving by her house to take photos of their children with the cookie-centric décor.

Boll’s love of “Sesame Street” inspired the theme, she said, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary children’s television program.

